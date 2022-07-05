FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas picked up another 1-1 draw on the season as they gave up a goal late to Inter Miami.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Nanu, Matt Hedges, José Martínez (Nkosi Tafari – 46’), Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Edwin Cerrillo – 64’), Paxton Pomykal; Paul Arriola (Jáder Obrian – 80’), Jesús Ferreria (Franco Jara – 85’), Alan Velasco (Eddie Munjoma – 80’).

Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Ema Twumasi, Brandon Servania, Beni Redžić. Inter Miami CF — Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Damion Lowe, Ryan Sailor, Christopher McVey; Victor Ulloa (Kieran Gibbs– 69’), Jean Mota; Indiana Vassilev (Bryce Duke – 62’), Ariel Lassiter (Emerson Rodríguez – 40’), Robert Taylor; Gonzalo Higuain (Leo Campana – 62’).

Substitutes not used — Clement Diop, Joevin Jones, Jairo Quinteros, Aime Mabika. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Alan Velasco — 27’

MIA: Leo Campana — 89’ Misconduct Summary:

MIA: Leo Campana (yellow card) — 85’ Weather: Clear, 96˚F

Attendance: 19,096 Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Swartzel, Kali Smith

Fourth official: Elton García

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant VAR: Thomas Supple

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTESHead Coach Nico Estévez

On Alan Velasco’s performance and development…

“Alan (Velasco) is making progress and is developing the way we wanted to. We knew he was coming to a new league and he would need time to adapt, but the way he is progressing is great. We see him adapting to the playstyle and physicality of the league and even adapting to the Texan heat is impressive. We have seen players come into the league and take the first year in the league as a time for adaptation to the league. He is a kid who works hard and who wants to learn every day. His teammates always push him to his best and want to see him do better every day

On the club’s latest results…

“We are frustrated with the fact we haven’t gotten the points we have desired. We know summertime is a difficult time of the year, especially for the Texas teams. We analyzed the stats and the heat does make an impact. There have been good moments throughout the last few matches but we need to dominate certain areas of the game. We have to dominate the opponent's box to score goals and also defend our own box so opponents aren’t able to score. Once we correct these aspects of the game, we will be able to control the outcome of the games.”

Forward Alan Velasco

On adapting to the league…

“I feel calm, my adaptation process has been smooth. The teammates I have make it easy for me to fit in with the team. Like I mentioned a couple weeks ago, I struggled at first but now that I have my family here with me, I feel that boost they give me and I feel more happy. I try to learn and practice every day so that when it comes to game time I will be ready to go.”

On his free kick goal…

“Leading up to that free kick sequence, I noticed that their wall was full of tall people. It would be difficult to place the ball over the wall but I had to trick the keeper because I felt like he was expecting it over the wall. I was able to sneak the ball in the bottom croner past the keeper. I am happy to have contributed with the goal.”

Forward Paul Arriola

Thoughts on the game…

“From my end, I need to put one of my two chances I had away. The game ends differently, and that’s tough obviously. At the beginning of the year, I think one of those goes in for me. (But) right now, not just myself but I think the team, we’re struggling for a win obviously. Still think we’re playing really good soccer, I still think we’re doing the right things, we’re executing our game plan but just letting ourselves down in the little details. It’s just unfortunate bounces tonight for their goal but, yeah, definitely a tough one.”

On Miami taking control of the game after the 60th minute…

“I think just their willingness to throw guys forward again. In this league, every team is good enough to come back, especially if you give them a chance. We kept them in the game for the entire game, just one goal down. It just takes one little thing to go the opponent’s way and it can change the way the game is. I still think we created good chances, I think that we should have won that game.”

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the match…

“It was a tough game, yeah, I think we dominated again, we let them run and they get tired. It was difficult for us to go through it but once we found a way I think we created some chances with a nice goal with Alan. The last 15 minutes we suffered.”

On the late goal…

“Football is a game of moments and if they get a chance, maybe we go behind them. We have to defend the lead, of course, and tie them up in spaces. Yeah, we just wanted a win really badly and that’s a shame at the end. We didn’t get it.”

Midfielder Facundo Quignon

On the game…

“We played decently, we played well. We dominated and we had chances to score more goals. Finally, like in the last meetings, we made a mistake and we paid for it. We lost two points that were very important for us. And then the details, we have to work to improve to try to win the next game.”

On the next game at Houston…

“We’ve been getting points on the road so for a derby, that means a lot for us, and for fans. With a lot of unity, with a lot of desire to win next Saturday.”