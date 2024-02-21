Photo via FC Dallas

We have spent a lot of time this offseason/preseason discussing the FC Dallas depth chart. Part of that was due to how the club went from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3/5-2-2-1/3-4-2-1 formation this preseason. Nico Estevez wants more attackers into the mix this season after struggling to create goals in 2023.

As the season is set to begin on Saturday against San Jose, I figured it was a good time to take another look at the depth chart to figure out who was most in line for a starting spot on Saturday.

There are many factors to consider that I’ll break down in a moment. For starters, the club will have to be what Major League Soccer calls roster-compliant by the end of the week. That means a 30-man roster with loans finalized and meeting their so-called salary cap.

Training this week will obviously change some things as players return or pick up knocks. I think it is safe that maybe half of the opening-day lineup is set right now, with the other pieces still up for grabs.

So, let’s dive into the depth chart for this weekend: