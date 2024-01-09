The preseason camp is getting closer to opening across Major League Soccer. FC Dallas will begin their camp in Frisco with plenty of familiar faces from a roster that made the playoffs in 2023.

In previous weeks, I’ve dove into the club’s roster moves and roster building. The long and short of it all here is that this roster is pretty set going into preseason camp, but a few issues will need to be addressed:

International roster slots - The club will need to trade for at least two more international roster slots for 2024.

Loans/trades/buyouts - The club needs to adjust the 30-man roster with potential trades, loans of new Homegrown players, and maybe one buyout (we’re looking at you, Jesus Jimenez).

New signings - You’ll see below the defensive depth is not where it needs to be if this club wants to remain one of the top defensive teams again in 2024.

There is a lot of work to do, and weirdly enough, it is only a month and a half before the start of the regular season.

Here is where I see things for FC Dallas, using Nico Estevez’s preferred 4-3-3 formation.