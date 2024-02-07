2024 FC Dallas Depth Chart: February Update
After four games, it looks like we have to fully adjust the depth chart with a new formation.
The preseason continues to move on for FC Dallas, and after four games, we have to do some pivoting from our previous dive into the depth charts that we had last month. Through four games, head coach Nico Estevez has adjusted his formation with a new 3-4-3 (or, as some at the club are calling it, a 5-2-2-1), going away from the 4-3-3 that we saw mostly in his first team years in charge.
We’ve also had a couple of changes to the depth charts since we last discussed it:
Petar Musa was added, which, as we all know, is a massive deal.
Patrickson Delgado was also added, so there is some midfield/defensive depth.
Both Jimmy Maurer and Amet Korca were re-added to the roster. They were unsigned a month ago.
Jesus Jimenez and the club officially parted ways.
Jose Mulato and Isaiah Parker appear to be going out on loans (again).
Green cards - Maarten Paes worked on one before the team went to Spain1. There could be one or two more along the way. It is just a matter of time.
Here are the things that still need to happen before the roster is finalized ahead of the start of the season later this month:
Need to get down to 30 players - Currently, the roster is at 34 players. That includes Parker and Mulato. After that, the injuries to Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco will get you to 30, at least until, say, June or so when Jesus could be back. I’d imagine, at that point, someone like Ajejandro Uruza and Antonio Carerra could be ‘loaned’ to NTSC again to help open roster slots.
So, let’s dive into the depth chart2. I’m going to present one with the new formation and one with the old formation because I expect Estevez to still use it from time to time this year, depending on the opponent and player availability.
