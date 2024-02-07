Photo via FC Dallas

The preseason continues to move on for FC Dallas, and after four games, we have to do some pivoting from our previous dive into the depth charts that we had last month. Through four games, head coach Nico Estevez has adjusted his formation with a new 3-4-3 (or, as some at the club are calling it, a 5-2-2-1), going away from the 4-3-3 that we saw mostly in his first team years in charge.

We’ve also had a couple of changes to the depth charts since we last discussed it:

Here are the things that still need to happen before the roster is finalized ahead of the start of the season later this month:

Need to get down to 30 players - Currently, the roster is at 34 players. That includes Parker and Mulato. After that, the injuries to Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco will get you to 30, at least until, say, June or so when Jesus could be back. I’d imagine, at that point, someone like Ajejandro Uruza and Antonio Carerra could be ‘loaned’ to NTSC again to help open roster slots.

So, let’s dive into the depth chart. I’m going to present one with the new formation and one with the old formation because I expect Estevez to still use it from time to time this year, depending on the opponent and player availability.