Big D Soccer
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Big D Soccer Weekly
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 9
The latest polls were a tad kinder to us after a bad road loss.
Big D Soccer
21 hr ago
2
Share this post
Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 9
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
Report: LA Galaxy have interest in FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola
The trade would involve a new record for allocation if FCD opts to accept it.
Drew Epperley
Apr 24
4
11
Share this post
Report: LA Galaxy have interest in FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
What we learned in FC Dallas' 3-1 loss to NYCFC
There was a lot to take in on this game, most of it wasn't good either.
Drew Epperley
Apr 24
3
Share this post
What we learned in FC Dallas' 3-1 loss to NYCFC
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
Big D Weekly - April 24
Yeah, it was an ugly loss.
Drew Epperley
Apr 24
Share this post
Big D Weekly - April 24
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet
All the facts from FC Dallas' loss in Queens.
Big D Soccer
Apr 23
2
Share this post
FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
FC Dallas crumbles in the Big Apple, losing 3-1 to New York City FC
Turnovers, bad passes and lack of ideas equalled an ugly night for FC Dallas.
Drew Epperley
Apr 23
2
Share this post
FC Dallas crumbles in the Big Apple, losing 3-1 to New York City FC
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Lineup notes
FC Dallas looks for their first win against NYCFC since 2015.
Drew Epperley
Apr 22
1
Share this post
FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Lineup notes
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
FC Dallas look to win third-straight game
This would be the first three-game winning streak under Nico Estevez.
Drew Epperley
Apr 21
1
Share this post
FC Dallas look to win third-straight game
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to extend their unbeaten run to four games with a positive result in Queens.
Drew Epperley
Apr 21
1
Share this post
FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Preview, game notes and how to watch
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
Behind Enemy Lines: New York City FC
City is always a tough team to beat no matter which baseball stadium they're playing in.
Drew Epperley
Apr 20
4
Share this post
Behind Enemy Lines: New York City FC
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
Let's talk about MLS Season Pass
It has been a couple of months into the new venture and there have been plenty of good and bad things from the new service.
Drew Epperley
Apr 19
4
1
Share this post
Let's talk about MLS Season Pass
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
FC Dallas prepares for unique environment at Citi Field
The Queens stadium field will be narrower than what FC Dallas is used to playing on.
Drew Epperley
Apr 19
1
2
Share this post
FC Dallas prepares for unique environment at Citi Field
www.bigdsoccer.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
© 2023 Big D Soccer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts