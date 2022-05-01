FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas earned their seventh straight unbeaten result on Saturday evening, as they tied Sporting Kansas City 2-2.

Lineups: FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan (Nanu – 85’); Facundo Quignon, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Brandon Servania - 60’), Paxton Pomykal; Paul Arriola (Edwin Cerrillo – 80’), Jesús Ferreira (Franco Jara – 85’), Alan Velasco (Joshué Quiñónez – 81’).

Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Lucas Bartlett, Szabolcs Schön, Jáder Obrian. FC Dallas Stats Summary:

Shots: 9

Shots on Goal: 4

Saves: 2

Corner Kicks: 0

Fouls: 16

Offside: 2 Sporting Kansas City — Tim Melia; Graham Suzi (Cam Duke – 23’), Kortne Ford, Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe; Rémi Walter, Oriol Rosell (Felipe Hernández – 63’), Roger Espinoza (Marinos Tzionis – 80’); Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Sallói.

Substitutes not used — John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Ben Sweat, Kaveh Rad, Jacob Davis, Nikola Vujnovic. Sporting Kansas CIty Stats Summary:

Shots: 15

Shots on Goal: 5

Saves: 2

Corner Kicks: 1

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0 Scoring Summary:

SKC: Johnny Russell (penalty kick) — 22’

DAL: Alan Velasco — 36’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Paul Arriola) — 42’

SKC: Daniel Sallói (Cam Duke) — 77’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (caution) – 25’

SKC: Remi Walter (caution) – 27’

SKC: Kortne Ford (caution) – 34’

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) – 44’

DAL: Alan Velasco (caution) – 53’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (caution) – 62’

DAL: Brandon Servania (caution) – 63’

DAL: Brandon Servania (ejection) – 67’

DAL: Maarten Paes (caution) – 90’+4’ Weather: Cloudy, 80℉

Attendance: 17.344 Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Diego Blas

Fourth official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: José Carlos Rivero

Ast. VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Initial thoughts on the match…“Any game played in Kansas will always be complicated, the game and the atmosphere is what makes it difficult to play in. We showed in the first half that we are a team with a brave mentality and attitude. We came here to play and we showed it, especially in the play building up to Jesús’ goal. There were parts throughout the game where we had good sequences and plays. Their major threats were when they would counter us, but other than that it felt like it was a fair match up. They came out pressing in the second half but we still kept playing the way we did in the first half. We are a team that is still in the process of improving and playing better weekly. I am happy with the team’s performance and mentality they showed throughout the match, even when going down a player.”

On the positives from tonight’s match…“It’s impressive what these guys did today to get a point on the road. We have to give credit to them. It is not easy with all the adversities that were had against us today. It was very professional of the players to answer like that throughout the game. This team is going to build off today’s disappointment, the disappointment to not get three points with 10-men, and the disappointment to not get the three points with the adversities we had. We are really disappointed but we want to use this energy to focus on Monday and prepare the best way we can for Seattle.”

Forward Alan Velasco

On describing his goal tonight…“Leading up to the freekick, I was talking to Marco [Farfan] on who would take the free kick. I told him to let me take it because I saw that the goalie had left a lot of space at the back post. The ball was able to float just enough to get over the goalkeeper’s and it went in from a tough angle.”

On the physicality of the game…“I am still needing to develop more physically but that will come over time as we are still working on that. There were times during the game that it felt like I was doing better tonight. The referee was making questionable decisions for both teams today but I prefer not to speak on that topic. We will work during the week to keep improving and showing teams that we come out to play.”

Forward Jesús Ferreira

Overall thoughts on the game…

“A lot of the guys were upset. We know that we could have done more. We could have come out with the three points. It’s soccer, you know. Obviously, we went down a man and we have to adapt. This is a place that you come here and there’s always a battle. It’s war. It’s every ball - 50-50. It’s a challenge. Knowing that we came here and we took a point home, that’s the important thing. Obviously, there’s stuff we have to work on, especially in the second half but that’s something that we’ll take home, look at film, and adapt and fix during the week so we can take three points at home.”

Playing a man down and coming away with a point…

“We knew that this is a battle. It’s strong place, hard place to get points. We’re glad that we could get that point and go home and taking a point back home is the most important thing.”