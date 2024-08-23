Injury Report: Who is out for FC Dallas against DC United
A quick injury update for tomorrow's match.
The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against D.C. United.
Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas1:
Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)2
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
Suspended: none
Here is DC’s injury list:
Out: Russell Canouse (Not Due to Injury), Conner Antley (knee), Jackson Hopkins (ankle), Christopher McVey (hip)
Questionable: none
BDS Notes:
Yeah, it is kind of remarkable to see the injury list for FC Dallas this short again. In a way, it is how it should always be for this club.
I will point out that interim manager Peter Luccin was pretty open and honest about Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira’s potential returns with me on Thursday afternoon. He didn’t flat out say they would or wouldn’t play but he did sound pretty cautious about seeing them both on the field given the injuries they are recovering from.
If I were willing to bet, we’ll probably see 15-30 minutes on Saturday for Velasco, while Ferreira may see around 60 minutes. That feels like the smart play for the club with both players. I’d also expect Patrickson Delgado to get a similar shorter run treatment.
Big D Soccer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.mlssoccer.com/media-resources/stats-and-gameday
Parker is also technically out for the rest of the season with an injury, too.