The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against D.C. United.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

Here is DC’s injury list:

Out: Russell Canouse (Not Due to Injury), Conner Antley (knee), Jackson Hopkins (ankle), Christopher McVey (hip)

Questionable: none

BDS Notes:

Yeah, it is kind of remarkable to see the injury list for FC Dallas this short again. In a way, it is how it should always be for this club.

I will point out that interim manager Peter Luccin was pretty open and honest about Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira’s potential returns with me on Thursday afternoon. He didn’t flat out say they would or wouldn’t play but he did sound pretty cautious about seeing them both on the field given the injuries they are recovering from.

If I were willing to bet, we’ll probably see 15-30 minutes on Saturday for Velasco, while Ferreira may see around 60 minutes. That feels like the smart play for the club with both players. I’d also expect Patrickson Delgado to get a similar shorter run treatment.