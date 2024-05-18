The final leg of the 2024 Texas Derby is upon us, as FC Dallas will play the Houston Dynamo in Bayou City tonight.

Houston is coming off back-to-back losses in the last week. They lost at Sporting Kansas City last weekend before dropping points on Wednesday night in Austin.

FC Dallas looks to win the Texas Derby and retain El Capitan for a third straight season with a win or a draw tonight. As long as they don't lose by more than two goals this Saturday, they'll keep El Capitán in Frisco for the third consecutive season.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian scored in his first Texas Derby a couple of weeks ago. He has been increasingly figuring out MLS defenses in recent weeks, with three goals in his last four games.

On the road in Houston: FC Dallas is looking for its first win in Houston since the 2016 season when it won twice there (once in league play and the other in the USOC).

Current run against the Dynamo: Dallas is on a five-game undefeated streak versus the Dynamo, with the last loss in the series dating back to the 2021 season.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1030 minutes and made 12 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 60 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

While FC Dallas has an Open Cup game next Wednesday in Tampa to consider, we should see a strong lineup again from Estevez.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi; Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Ferreira, Ntsabeleng, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Paul Arriola (Calf), Asier Illarramendi (Glute), Liam Fraser (Thigh), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: None

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Houston Notes:

Key player for Houston: Hector Herrera

It all flows through Herrera for the Orange.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: Sebastian Kowalczyk

Availability Report

Out: Sebastian Ferreira (Lower Body), Nelson Quinones (Knee), Daniel Steres (Hip)

Questionable: Franco Escobar (lower body)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby

☀️ Weather: 89, sunny