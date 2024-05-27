Photo via Mike Brooks

One step forward, two steps back. That may actually be the theme of the season for FC Dallas.

The club took a step forward by advancing on the road in the US Open Cup on Wednesday before getting a three-goal lead on Saturday against the best team in the Western Conference. However, it then took several steps backward, losing that lead and then splitting points with RSL.

Yeah, not a good feeling. The definition of a draw felt like a loss. Hell, even Nico Estevez called it a loss after the game in the post-game press conference.

Where do we go from here in a new week? Well, to Southern California, where FC Dallas will face both the LA Galaxy (Wednesday night) and LAFC (on Saturday). Would two points from this trip make anyone feel better? Would three? I know I would love four, but that feels like a stretch for this group at the moment. So, let’s say two?

Either way, it will be a busy week around here as we prep, cover and discuss both games. Let’s get into some items from the past week around Major League Soccer as we begin to wrap up a busy month of May.

📋 From Around MLS

By now, you should know the routine; it was a busy weekend around MLS. LAFC was gifted a bit of a lucky red card on Brad Guzan as they defeated Atlanta United. New England “looked better” but still lost to NYCFC. Columbus continues to stay hot ahead of their Champions Cup final next month. Some are already calling FC Cincinnati’s late win over Toronto as one of the games of the year. Don’t look now, but Seattle is starting to hit its stride. Wednesday’s opponent, LA, picked up a win over Houston. And there was no wild scoreline this time between San Jose and Austin.

Vancouver opened BC Place up to welcome Miami to town this week but unfortunately for most of the fans there (over 51k of them), Lionel Messi did not show up due to injury. The Caps did a decent job discussing that ahead of time with their fans, though.

Speaking of Messi, he is still the focal point for some of the league’s new time-wasting rules. Honestly, suck it up, big guy. These new rules are good for the game in the long run, even if they are a tad annoying.

Lastly, the summer transfer window is coming up in a few weeks. This time around, I don’t think any FC Dallas players will be in line for a move abroad, but here is a list of those around the league who could be.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

If you thought our game with RSL was entertaining, that TFC-Cincy game was wild.