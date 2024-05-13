Photo via Mike Brooks

As bad as things looked after the Toronto loss, FC Dallas managed to win back-to-back home games this week against Memphis in the US Open Cup and then Austin in league play.

To say this past week has been a bit of a relief would be a massive understatement.

Has FC Dallas found a way to move forward this season and begin to do something positive? Maybe. The club may still have a long way to go to win back some fans' trust, but I do think we’re much better off today than we were this time last week.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers.

This past week was rivalry week—well, Rivalry Week, Part One. Cincinnati went to Columbus and picked up a big win. St. Louis was powered by their Brazilian in a win over Chicago. Seattle scored a much-needed win over Portland to push the Timbers into last place in the West. In games that weren’t rivalry-based, Atlanta gave up three Christian Benteke goals at home in a loss to DCU, Houston downed SKC, NYCFC downed Toronto, LAFC dominated Vancouver, and San Jose escaped Colorado with a win.

After the Toronto-NYCFC game ended on Saturday night, the two sides didn’t exactly shake hands and tell one another good job. No, they decided to fight. Apparently, a NYCFC coach punched a Toronto player, too.

MLS has implemented some new rules that have Miami…well, they are pissed about it. Suck it up, guys; we’re all dealing with the same time-wasting rules.

With MLS teams finally making their debut in the US Open Cup this month, we get a look at how some of the lower division teams prepare for these tournament games against them.

