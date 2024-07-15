Photo via FC Dallas

Saturday night was kind of a weird one for FC Dallas. Maybe it was the odd theme in the stadium (Christmas in July) or the fact that FC Dallas was officially out of the US Open Cup. Or maybe something else entirely. It was weird.

But in that weirdness, FC Dallas prevailed rather well over the LA Galaxy. By all accounts, going into the game, the Galaxy were a team that FC Dallas probably had no business beating the way that they did on Saturday, but you have to give credit where it is due with how Peter Luccin is coaching this team right now, they’re finding a way to be very resilient.

At the end of it all, the game was fun. That fun feeling hasn’t been around much this season with this team, so we definitely have to enjoy it while it lasts.

We will break down the win over LA later today, but let’s first get into some news from this past week across MLS.

📋 From Around MLS

This past weekend in MLS was a wild one, to say the least. Columbus made a massive statement with a blowout win over LAFC, and Seattle continued to keep its strong form with another win. Austin’s loss in Seattle saw their spot in the standings go below the playoff line. Vancouver dominated St. Louis to keep their solid playoff chances going. And Portland got some early goals to dominate RSL at home.

In the Eastern Conference, Charlotte surprised everyone with a big win over FC Cincinnati. New England struggled in their loss to Orlando City.

Atlanta’s rebuild appears to be underway, with the club coming to an agreement with Aleksey Miranchuk. At the same time, they appear to be losing left-back Caleb Wiley.

For years, New England has been working to build a stadium for the Revs. They may actually be getting closer to that dream after this past week.

If FC Dallas can somehow win against Austin and then do the same on the road (tall order this year) in New England, they may actually find themselves in the playoff hunt.