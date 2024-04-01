Photo via FC Dallas

I wish we were joking about FC Dallas right now. I really do.

It is April Fool’s Day, after all, and we should be having a laugh about things, but following Saturday’s latest loss, a fourth in a row by the club, we’re not laughing. Not one bit.

We can blame injuries all we want. We can blame the coaching all we want. But at the end of the day, the play on the field isn’t cutting it. It may be as simple as that.

Still, we forge on here as we head into a new month on the calendar with some increasingly more important games that FC Dallas has to find results in (more on that later today or tomorrow, hopefully with a look at the schedule a bit closer).

For now, we sulk in the sadness or frustration that is this FC Dallas team, right now. Breaking down the loss in Austin will come up later today on this site, too, which probably won’t be a lot of fun to write.

Until then, let’s get into some items we’ve had recently on the site and more from across Major League Soccer.

Last week, The Athletic revealed their annual Anonymous MLS Exec survey results, and they were probably a bit of what you’d expect regarding how they think things will go this season, how Miami is bending some rules and what rules need to be changed.

One other item from The Atheltic to get us going here. They discussed how the MLS refs and the league felt about the new CBA ahead of their return this past weekend. Honestly, after watching how things went in Austin, I didn’t see much difference between the regular ones and the replacement ones.

Across MLS this past weekend, we had Colorado score a late win over LAFC; the Galaxy appear to really be back following their latest win; RSL got three from Chicho Arango, and Vancouver added another win over Portland.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

Yeah, don’t pull up the standings.

