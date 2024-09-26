Photo via FC Dallas

The weekend is almost here, and it seems like we’ve finally broken away from the scorching summer weather in North Texas. We’re gradually embracing the fall season.

FC Dallas will host their second-to-last home game of the regular season this weekend when Orlando City comes to town. There are plenty of good talking points ahead of this game, too. Both teams have strong attacks and defenses that can be leaky at times. So, we should have a pretty entertaining game ahead of us.

Instead of breaking down some X’s and O’s as to how FC Dallas can defend Orlando or expose them along the width of the field, I wanted to spend some time discussing the other items I’ll be keeping a closer watch on come Saturday night.

That fighting spirit

As interim manager Peter Luccin likes to say after about every win he’s collected since June, “we haven’t won anything yet.”

It’s a weird statement after a win, believe me, it makes my head tilt a bit each time he says it.