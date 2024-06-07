Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas wraps up a three-game road trip this weekend when they head north to Minnesota on Saturday night.

To say that the last couple of games have been rough to watch may be an understatement for us FC Dallas fans. Two straight losses followed a disappointing result at home: the team gave up three goals in the final 30 minutes.

Here are some items I’ll be thinking about and looking for as FC Dallas takes on Minnesota United tomorrow night.

Improvement on the road? Sure.

Yes, the basics are important to remember here. As are learning from your mistakes. We’ve heard that a lot from head coach Nico Esteves this season after his team lost away from home.

When you hear from Estevez on how his team has played, he believes they are close to being the best version of themselves here: