Photo via FC Dallas

This week has been something else, hasn’t it? I don’t believe many of us had it pegged for a coaching change, but we’re living it as best we can.

FC Dallas moved from Nico Estevez to Peter Luccin earlier this week. They explained why it had to happen, why they picked Luccin as the manager and what we should expect from him.

Luccin also gave us his first comments on what he wants to do with the club (which was not talk formations!).

As we begin the Luccin-era with FC Dallas, here are three things I think he can help fix at the club right now as we head toward the second half of the regular season, the US Open Cup quarterfinals and the Leagues Cup later this summer.