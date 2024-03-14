This week’s press conference with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is in the books.

I think, for now, I will stick with this format to share some of the highlights from his press conference with you all. Today, we got some good updates on the club’s injury situation, their prep for Saturday’s home game and some roster discussions.

Here we go:

On training this week to prep for Vancouver:

One way that we want to play, there is gonna be two type of games that we're gonna see, right? And it's Vancouver for the weight and the shape that they defend, invite to invite you to be very vertical. And then we have to manage that you will have to find the sweet spot on when to be vertical and willing to play more possession, the slow possession to draw them and then be vertical. The shape that they have, you to play very direct in and then we have to manage that balance between sometimes playing direct and sometimes just trying to play that possession that draw them and then being direct, be more vertical because they open themselves a little bit. And the other way is the way that we want to do possession is by accumulating and overloading players if we lose the ball, be ready for the transition, the defensive transition. That is something that we've had some issues in the last games, the cost that we consider it are coming from transition.

On Injuries for this weekend:

On Amet Korca, Marco Farfan and Sebastien Ibeagha: