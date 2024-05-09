The more weekly press conferences I sit in with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, the more I see him open up to the local press on various topics. This week was another one of those moments that saw the 30-minute press conference wiz by as he answered a slew of questions.

My questions were mostly about how the team deals with back-to-back rivalry games, sandwiched in between US Open Cup games. But the big one came in Spanish about whether or not he felt he was on the host seat.

Here we go:

On playing Austin (and Houston so close on the schedule):

Well, you know, it will be nice also for fans and everyone if the games are a little bit more spread out, right? Because you have back-to-back, I feel like it is difficult to get that assignment and motivation and everything, but for us, it is important. You know, we played them, and what the schedule said is we'll take it, and in it, they have some similarities but some other differences. You know, Houston has been more possession-oriented. They have a lot of players in the midfield trying to overload the midfield, and then Austin uses more of the wings , you know, and it's a different type of approach. They defend 4231 or 442. That is kind of similar. But there are details, there are some things that are similar, but the other details that we have to make those, you know, change tweaks on how we're gonna tell how we're gonna defend, but overall, I think we can use one in order for for for the most part of their plans.

On what they need to do better against Austin: