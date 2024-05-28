FC Dallas had a chance to shock the league on Saturday, but a three-goal blown lead dampened that shock factor.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 24 (down 1)

Comment: Man…

So close. So, so close. We were minutes away from putting together the “HAVE DALLAS TURNED IT AROUND???” columns and then RSL officially completed their comeback from being down 3-0 after 60 minutes.

Maybe Dallas can find some confidence to build off of from the first 60 minutes. They actually looked fine despite missing Jesús Ferreira. And they nearly earned their third win in five games. That’s something, right? They’re at least not in last place anymore.

ESPNFC - Rank 24 (up 1)

Comment: Dallas looked ready to do the unexpected Saturday, as they led 3-0 at home against the top-ranked West Coast side, Real Salt Lake. Tragically for the Toros, Diego Luna's 61st-minute goal kickstarted a comeback that ended 3-3 by the final whistle. Silver lining? If fans manage to forget how things started, a point against RSL is still a result to be proud of.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).