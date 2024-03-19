FC Dallas is in the middle of a slump. An early season slump, no less after losing their third straight game over the weekend in a 3-1 home loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. It hasn’t looked good so far this year for FC Dallas, and the pollsters agree.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 22 (down 4)

Comment: This is going about as poorly as anyone could have expected. Dallas fell to Vancouver in a 3-1 home loss and now have just three points through four games. Their lone win came via a last-second winner against San Jose. They also may have already abandoned their switch to a back three?

Injuries certainly haven’t helped things, but expectations were higher than this. Even when Dallas struggled to find the net last year, they were at least able to grind out results thanks to a stingy defense. So far this year, they’re giving up two goals a game.

ESPNFC - Rank 20 (down 2)

Comment: Dallas are losers of three in a row after falling to Vancouver, 3-1, and they've now conceded first in all four matches this season.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

