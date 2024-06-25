FC Dallas picked up three points in two games last week as they downed Minnesota at home in a wild 5-3 win before giving up three goals in the last 20 minutes to lose to Seattle last Saturday.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 23 (up 1)

Comment: It looked for a moment like Dallas had started to turn a corner. They were up 2-0 in Seattle, looking for their third straight win after beating Minnesota 5-3 earlier in the week. Then they were up 2-1. Then they weren’t up. Then they weren’t even tied. Oops. At least the general vibes still feel better?

ESPNFC - Rank 23 (up 2)

Comment: Starting with a hat trick in midweek, Petar Musa scored four goals in Dallas' past two games. With a 5-3 win (Minnesota) followed by a 3-2 loss (Seattle), a post-Nico Esteves FCD showed they can score goals, but they'll need to prove less porous in allowing them.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).