This past weekend in MLS, four more teams clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Seattle, Houston, Vancouver and LAFC all punched their ticket to the playoffs.

What is left? Just two spots.

During this playoff watch, we had been looking at several spots that were available, but today, we’re going to scale it way down. FC Dallas is one of four clubs still in contention for those two spots.

I keep saying that the mountain may be too tall to climb for the club, but they’re not technically eliminated from contention. This week, however, we will certainly sort out which of the four teams will be going to the playoffs.

Let’s dive into this week’s games to see what we need to see happen for FC Dallas.

This is where we’re at, folks.

Minnesota United - 45 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ RSL, @ Vancouver, vs St. Louis.

Note: Catching up to the Loons is going to be tougher now. Like FC Dallas, they hit the road for the next two games, so there could be a chance that they drop some points. But, expecting them to drop three in a row right now feels like a stretch.

What FCD needs this week: We loss would keep the hope alive for a little bit longer.

Portland Timbers - 45 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Austin, vs Dallas, @ Seattle.

Note: Just like Minnesota, we need them to lose out and FC Dallas to win out. They can end Austin’s season on Wednesday and then potentially FC Dallas’ on Sunday. Oh, and both of those games are at home for the Timbers.

What FCD needs this week: Keep on losing Portland.

Austin FC - 36 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Portland, @ LA, vs Colorado.

Note: Their chances are slimmer than FC Dallas’ right now. They need to win out and hope we don’t do the same. And weirdly enough, they’re on the road for the next two just like FC Dallas. The schedule makers have a fun sense of humor, don’t they?

What FCD needs this week: Just lose and be done with it, mkay?

Quick Recap:

Will FC Dallas make it to Decision Day with more hope? I’d like to think they can, but the game in San Jose is the starting point. They have to pick up their second win away from home this season. If they can’t do it against the worst team in MLS this season, then they shouldn’t be in the playoffs at all.

Major League Soccer just published this week’s playoff scenarios and it does not look good for FC Dallas.

Dallas will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

Dallas lose/draw at San Jose or... Minnesota win at Salt Lake AND Portland win vs. Austin

It feels weird seeing that there is even a glimmer of hope for FC Dallas here with three games to go. We must rely on FC Dallas winning their remaining three games while seeing one of two teams (Portland or Minnesota) lose their remaining three games.

The chances of that remain incredibly slim. Portland has two home games. Minnesota is playing better by the week. And FC Dallas just played arguably one of their worst games when it mattered most this past week.

Yeah, if you think the season feels over, it is because it nearly is, folks.