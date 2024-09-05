Photo via FC Dallas

Well, last week FC Dallas did nothing to help their playoff chances improve with a 3-2 loss at home to the Colorado Rapids. Now we enter September with seven games to go and a lot still to play for in this season.

This week, MLS faces an unusual challenge as it coincides with a FIFA international window. Consequently, teams across the league will encounter losses due to players’ international duties. Notably, FC Dallas will also be affected, as they will be without four players this weekend during their visit to Vancouver.

With the international window, there will be fewer games to worry about this weekend. Let’s dive into the weekly playoff watch to see what FC Dallas needs from other games.

We won’t go into detail about every club here, but this is the group of teams that FC Dallas will need to keep an eye on for the next two months. So, let’s examine each club’s schedule to determine what we need from each game this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps - 41 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs FC Dallas, vs SJ, @ Houston, @ LA, vs Portland, vs Seattle, vs Minnesota, vs LAFC, @ RSL

Note: Dallas and Vancouver collide for a classic ‘six pointer’ this weekend. The trips to Vancouver haven’t always gone well for FC Dallas but their last trip did see them leave with a point, so maybe they can replicate at least that much.

What FCD needs this weekend: A win on the road wouldn’t hurt, huh?

Portland Timbers - 40 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Colorado, vs LA, @RSL, @Vancouver, vs Austin, vs Dallas, @ Seattle.

Note: Portland is off this weekend but will return with three out of the next four away from home. Ouch.

What FCD needs this weekend: They’re off this weekend. So, there isn’t much they can do for us.

Houston Dynamo - 40 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs LAFC, vs RSL, vs Vancouver, @ Austin, @ Seattle, vs New England, @ St. Louis, vs LA

Note: The second match of their weird home-and-away series with LAFC concludes this week. Houston always seems to have LAFC figured out but can they make it two in a row?

What FCD needs this weekend: We always want the 🍊 to lose.

Minnesota United - 36 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ St. Louis, vs Cincinnati, @ SKC, vs Colorado, @ RSL, @ Vancouver, vs St. Louis.

Note: No game this weekend for the Loons but their schedule isn’t going to get any easier outside of maybe those games with St. Louis and SKC. But I’d argue those aren’t guaranteed.

What FCD needs this weekend: They’re off this weekend. So, there isn’t much they can do for us.

Austin FC - 34 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Toronto, @ LAFC, vs Houston, vs RSL, @ Portland, @ LA, vs Colorado.

Note: No games this weekend after losing at home to Vancouver last Saturday. When they return to action they’ll be on the road for two straight before coming home for two straight (boy, that sounds familiar).

What FCD needs this weekend: They’re off this weekend. So, there isn’t much they can do for us.

Sporting Kansas City - 27 points

Upcoming Schedule: @RBNY, @ Seattle, vs Colorado, vs Minnesota, @ St. Louis, vs LAFC, @ FCD

Note: SKC is one of the few teams in action this weekend with FC Dallas. They’re chances are starting to slip as they’re nine points back with four out of their last seven on the road.

What FCD needs this weekend: Ideally, a loss.

St. Louis CITY SC - 27 points

Upcoming Schedule: @New England, vs Minnesota, @ SJ, vs SKC, @ LAFC, vs Houston, @ Minnesota

Note: Somehow St. Louis is staying with it here. Like SKC, they’re nine points away from a playoff spot but their resurgence looks pretty decent right now. I think if they managed to get points in their next four games, they’ll be fighting it out with FCD, Minnesota and Austin for that final spot.

What FCD needs this weekend: Ideally, a loss.

Quick Recap: I know the Sounders made their way into the standings block this weekend after losing at home but I’ve left them off this discussion because I do think they’ll end up either 4th or 5th when it is all said and done. But man, spots 5-9 are so tight right now. Just five points between them.

Also, only eight points between FC Dallas and 5th place, too. I’m not saying they’ll make it up that high but the margins are thin.