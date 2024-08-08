Photo via North Texas SC

The pipeline from the academy to a professional contract continues to ramp up for FC Dallas as MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC has signed attacking midfielder Jaidyn Contreras to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Contreras recently made his professional debut with North Texas SC on July 27, 2024, in the 80th minute of the match against St. Louis II. He became the seventh FC Dallas Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract with North Texas SC.

“Jaidyn (Contreras) is a great addition for us. A young talent from the FC Dallas Academy that has been working hard to get here,” said North Texas SC interim head coach Michel Garbini. “We will work to prepare him for the next step of his career. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Contreras played all over Texas during his youth. He started his soccer career playing with Klein Soccer Club, based in Sugarland, Texas, in 2012. He joined Texas Rush Soccer Club in 2015 and moved to Texans Soccer Club in 2016, where he played for three years. Contreras joined Houston Dynamo FC’s Academy in 2019. In 2022, he joined the FC Dallas Academy U16 team.