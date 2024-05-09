Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC has signed defender Isaiah Kaakoush from Barça Residency Academy USA to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

FC Dallas previously acquired Kaakoush’s MLS Homegrown Priority from Real Salt Lake.

The 16-year-old started his soccer career at age six, playing for Real Salt Lake Arizona. He played for six years at the MLS affiliate club before joining the Barça Residency Academy USA program located in Casa Grande, Arizona, in 2021. With Barca, Kaakoush registered over 80 appearances and netted 20 goals in three years. He started playing with the U-14 squad and played up with the U-19s at the age of 15. Kaakoush signed a USL Academy Contract with Phoenix Rising FC on January 4, 2024.

Kaakoush becomes the second player alongside Leonard Orejarena to sign a professional contract with North Texas SC from Barça Residency Academy USA.

Kaakoush earned three U.S. U-15 National Team call-ups during the 2023 season. He featured in three friendly matches for America against England, Spain, and Japan’s Youth National Teams.