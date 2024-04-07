Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC continued their unbeaten start to the 2024 season with a third-straight draw on Saturday night. They NTSC and The Town ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Choctaw Stadium. North Texas picked up the extra point by winning the shootout 5-4.

Midfielder Diego García’s goal in the seventh minute of added time in the second half leveled the match, giving the club their second goal scored on the season.

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi saved three consecutive penalty kicks to help win the extra point shootout. The Plano native has saved six extra point penalty kicks this season.

FC Dallas Academy product Daniel Baran made his debut by coming on in the 17th minute of the match. He becomes the 18th player to make their professional debut with North Texas SC since starting play in MLS NEXT Pro. Baran was recently part of the FC Dallas U19s in the 2024 Dallas Cup Gordon Jago Super Group, where he scored three goals.

North Texas SC returns to action next weekend when they host the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, April 14 at 7:30PM CT from Choctaw Stadium.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Nico Gordon (Daniel Baran – 17’), Amet Korça (Luke Shreiner – 46’), Turner Humphrey, Abdoul Zanne; Nolan Norris, Diego García, Nick Mendonca (Dylan Lacy – 79’); Malik Henry-Scott (Lautaro Taboada – 87’), Diego Pepi (Malachi Molina – 46’), Anthony Ramirez (Isaiah Parker – 69’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Darub, Adrian Anguiano, Leo Londe Jr.



The Town FC — Mikołaj Biegański; Oscar Verhoeven (Alejandro Cano – 65’), Sean Bilter, Casey Walls, Joel Garcia (Ricardo Ibarra – 66’); Cruz Medina, Edwyn Mendoza (Jermaine Spivey – 79’); William Richmond, Eduardo Blancas, Aaron Edwards (Riley Lynch – 46’); Julian Donnery (Alex Chow – 66’).



Substitutes not used — John Nicholson.



Scoring Summary:

TTFC: Aaron Edwards (William Richmond) – 30’

NTX: Diego García (Nolan Norris) – 90’+7’



Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Abdoul Zanne (ejection) – 45’+7’

NTX: Amet Korça (caution) – 45’+10’

TTFC: Oscar Verhoeven (caution) – 54’

TTFC: Joel Garcia (caution) – 60’

TTFC: Sean Bilter (caution) – 63’

TTFC: William Richmond (caution) – 71’

TTFC: Casey Walls (caution) – 81’

NTX: Nolan Norris (caution) – 86’

TTFC: Jermaine Spivey (caution) – 90’+6’



Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 75°F

Attendance: 812