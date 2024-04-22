Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC continues to pick up points in the new season. On Sunday afternoon, they downed the Colorado Rapids 2 2-0.

North Texas SC remains the only undefeated Western Conference team in MLS NEXT Pro.

Pedrinho made his North Texas SC debut and scored his first goal of the season, while Tarik Scott scored a late insurance goal to seal the win. The goal was Scott’s third of the season, and he is building his lead in the club’s top goal-scorers list.

North Texas SC hosts Houston Dynamo 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, April 28, for the first edition of the 2024 Texas Derby.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Nico Gordon, Amet Korça (Nick Mendonca – 78’), Carl Sainté (Tomas Pondeca – 69’); Herbert Endeley, Anthony Ramirez (Diego García – 46’), Nolan Norris (Turner Humphrey – 59’), Isaiah Parker (Abdoul Zanne – 69’); Tarik Scott, Malik Henry-Scott, Enes Sali (Pedrinho – 46’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Darub.



Colorado Rapids 2 — Adam Beaudry; Sebastian Anderson (Logan Batista – 62’), Michael Edwards, Nate Jones, Miguel Alvarado (Steve Flores – 88’); Jasper Löffelsend (Daouda Amadou – 41’), Marlon Vargas, Wayne Frederick; Noah Strellnauer (Antony García – 62’), Darren Yapi (Alec Diaz – 78’), Facundo Nuñez.



Substitutes not used — Ethan Bandré, Daniel Garcia, Patrick Dormoh, Robinson Aguirre.



Scoring Summary:

NTX: Pedrinho (penalty kick) – 87’

NTX: Tarik Scott – 90+10’



Misconduct Summary:

COL: Jasper Löffelsend (caution) – 26’

NTX: Herbert Endeley (caution) – 42’

COL: Sebastian Anderson (caution) – 54’

NTX: Tarik Scott (caution) – 67’

COL: Darren Yapi (caution) – 70’

COL: Daouda Amadou (caution) – 73’

COL: Marlon Vargas (caution) – 86’

COL: Daouda Amadou (ejection) – 90’+1’



Weather: Sunny, 58°F