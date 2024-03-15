Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men’s Youth National Team Training Camp in Morocco. The United States will take on England on Sunday, March 24 and Morocco on Tuesday, March 26. Both matches will occur at Morocco’s National Training Center in Rabat, Morocco.

Norris isn’t expected to miss any FC Dallas games during this camp as it takes place during the March FIFA international break.

Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown on Nov. 16, 2022. The Fort Worth native made his professional debut with North Texas SC in the 1-0 win against Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022, and featured 23 times across two seasons for NTSC. Norris made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City.

In 2023, Norris represented the United States in the 2023 U.S. Pan American team, helping Team USA finish fourth.

Norris will also be joined by several former FC Dallas academy players, including keeper Julian Eyestone and forward Nighte Pickering.

U-19 MYNT MARCH TRAINING CAMP ROSTER – MOROCCO

GOALKEEPERS (3): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Henderson, Nev.), Julian Eyestone (Duke University; Dallas, Texas), Diego Kochen (Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.)



DEFENDERS (8): Matai Akinmboni (D.C. United; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg/GER; Dietmannsried, Germany), Luca Bombino (LAFC; Saugus, Calif.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Drew Murray (Freiburg/GER; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Hershey, Pa.), Diego Rossi (Parma/ITA; New York, N.Y.)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Paulo Rudisill (Feyenoord/NED; Irvine, Calif.), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)



FORWARDS (6): Cole Campbell (Borussia Dortmund; Peachtree City, Ga.), Kristian Fletcher (D.C. United; Bethesda, Md.), Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Rodrigo Neri (Valencia/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Nighte Pickering (Memphis 901 FC; Birmingham, Ala.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Gladwyne, Pa.)