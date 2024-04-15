Before kicking off against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night, FC Dallas fans had to reacclimate themselves with the new call-and-response style player introductions. Maybe it was the three weeks between home games, or maybe it was the longer list of new players in the lineups that fans are still figuring out who is who.

The one person they did not have trouble figuring out in the intros was head coach Nico Estevez.

In fact, it was pretty noticeable from the press area that fans were booing the third-year head coach pretty loudly before the game began.

Estevez, to his credit, he heard you.