Leagues Cup Injury Report: Who is out for FC Dallas against FC Juarez
A quick injury update for tomorrow's match.
The Major League Soccer (MLS) injury report has been revised in anticipation of tomorrow’s match against Juarez.
Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas1:
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle)
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
International Duty: Nolan Norris
Suspended: none
BDS Notes:
Once again, we are not provided with a comprehensive injury report for the Leagues Cup games. However, Peter Luccin provided the media with a brief update on Tuesday afternoon during his press conference.
Luccin explained that Sebastian Lletget would be available for selection on Wednesday night as he worked his way back into training following a concussion picked up in New England a couple of weeks ago. In contrast, Asier Illarramendi’s participation in Wednesday night’s game remains uncertain. Luccin aptly described it as a “50-50” possibility.
Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco are currently training with the full team, but neither player is anticipated to participate in Wednesday’s match. Luccin confirmed that Ferreira will be available for the First Round game, scheduled for the middle of next week, if the team manages to reach the Knockout stage. He did not offer a definitive date for when Velasco could make the game-day roster.
Note: There isn’t a true official list for the League Cup like we have in the regular season. This comes directly from FC Dallas.