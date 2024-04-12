MLS has released the official injury report for the upcoming weekend. FC Dallas will once again be without several key players.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Marco Farfan (Head)

Questionable: Aiser Illarramendi (Adductor), Jesús Ferreira (Hamstring)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

Based on Nico Estevez’s comments on Thursday afternoon, we knew Asier Illarramendi could be available for Saturday's match against the Seattle Sounders. Seeing him move from the ‘out’ list to the ‘questionable’ side is promising. The big question will be whether or not he starts tomorrow or if he will just be an option off the bench. I would lean on him getting minutes either way tomorrow.

Jesus Ferreira also moved from the ‘out’ side to ‘questionable’, which is very promising. However, I would still imagine he will not play this weekend and will be more in line for a return next week in Colorado. Again, the club is taking a very slow approach with his injury. Estevez mentioned that it is close to the muscle tendon, which could be very damaging if they push him too much before it heals.

We thought Marco Farfan could be back this weekend, but it appears that his head injury has not healed enough for his return against Seattle.