FC Dallas enters the Texas Derby with possibly one of their healthiest rosters to date this season.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Jesús Ferreira (Hamstring)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

This may be the most promising injury report we’ve seen so far this season. There are only three players on the ‘out’ list, all long-term injuries we’ve been aware of for some time, too.

The new addition to the report came during Nico Estevez’s weekly press conference: Sebastian Lletget. Estevez stated that they noticed Lleget’s movement in Colorado was a bit off and it turns out he had some soreness this week in training.

The big movement was seeing both Marco Farfan and Jesus Ferreira get upgraded. Each has been training for the last week or so with the full team but was held out of the trip to Colorado. Now, they both should be available for selection tomorrow against Houston.