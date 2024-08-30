The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Colorado Rapids.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: Paul Arriola

Here is Colorado’s injury list:

Out: Kévin Cabral (Elbow), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Illness), Sam Vines (hamstring)

Questionable: none

They were fairly healthy going into the Leagues Cup and continue to be after it.

BDS Notes:

For the second week in a row since returning from the Leagues Cup, the ‘out’ list sees no changes for FC Dallas. There is no official timetable yet on when Geovane Jesus will return to full training, though he is definitely closer than Liam Fraser or Paxton Pomykal. Both of those players are out for the rest of this season.

The big one we’re all concerned about is Petar Musa. He was a game-time decision last week in D.C., and the club knew that going into the game. Before kickoff he pulled himself out with a foot injury. He did train this week with the club and should be available this weekend.

As for the chances of seeing Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira this weekend, I believe both players will likely come off the bench. However, Ferreira seems like a certainty to get some playing time, while Luccin is genuinely hoping Velasco can make his debut as well.