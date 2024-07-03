The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Portland Timbers.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Here is Portland’s injury list:

Marvin Loria – Lower Leg (Out)

Eric Miller – Leg (Out)

Zac McGraw – Upper Body (Out)

Others out for non-injury related reasons:

Max Crepeau (National Team Duty)

Kamal Miller (National Team Duty)

BDS Notes:

Yeah, that injury bug is back in a big way for FC Dallas. It couldn’t have hit at a worse time, too.

I’m told that Patrickson Delgado will likely be out until mid-August (due to a bruised ligament on his knee) after the Leagues Cup. Jesus Ferreira is probably going to be out for at least the majority of July. This likely means we may not see him until the league resumes play in late August.

Then, last Saturday, Liam Fraser joined the group when he pulled a groin muscle in the first half against FC Cincinnati. He is expected to be out for at least three weeks, which may mean he returns for the Leagues Cup.

The only players who moved off the list from last week are Carl Sainte and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. The latter was out last weekend due to an illness. The club confirmed with me that he was dealing with a heat-related illness.