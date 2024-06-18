The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game in Minnesota.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

The quick turnaround from Saturday to Wednesday (and then again this coming Saturday in Seattle) only shows the long-term injuries for FC Dallas. Newly appointed interim head coach Peter Luccin continues to be able to have nearly the full roster at his disposal for games.

The big question for Wednesday night may be, who does he rotate from Saturday’s game, knowing that they also have a game in Seattle this coming weekend?

Honestly, that is a good problem for Luccin to sort out with only long-term injuries at the moment.