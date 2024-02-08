Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has wrapped up their preseason camp in Spain with two friendlies in one day on Thursday. Nico Estevez and his staff used a split squad for the two matches, giving us a bit of an insight as to where he sees his first and second teams going into the start of the regular season on February 24.

Here is how they lined up in the first match against Swedish champions Malmö FF:

FC Dallas struggled in this match with the Swedish side and lost 4-1. Herbert Endeley scored the lone goal for FC Dallas.

The second match against Odds BK looked like this:

FC Dallas raced out to a victory in this one, beating Odds 4-1. Dante Sealy scored two more goals, while Bernard Kamungo and Logan Farrington also added a goal to their tally as well.

Quick thoughts/questions about today:

Dante freakin’ Sealy: Four goals in two games is nothing to ignore here. His set piece scoring is also a new element that we haven’t seen a lot of, but I have to say, I’m here for it.

I know it is hard not to get worked up over four goals in a preseason camp, but for a young player like Sealy, this is the kind of confidence he needs to grow and develop into a regular starter in MLS.

Estevez seems very confident in what Sealy is able to do on the field at the moment, which does beg the question, is he ready to be a starter? I think he is going to get his shot very soon.