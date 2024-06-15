Photo via USA Today

FC Dallas returned home this weekend to begin a two-game homestand. Tonight, they host St. Louis CITY SC.

Both teams enter Saturday’s game on a five-game winless streak. Both picked up draws in last week’s matches, too.

This will also mark the first game with interim manager Peter Luccin on the bench for FC Dallas, as he was promoted to the job earlier this week when Nico Estevez was dismissed.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa: Can he stand the Texas heat? We’re about to find out in a big way tonight.

Recent run against St. Louis: The all-time record between both clubs is 1-1-1. Yeah, a new team means there isn’t much history between them. The lone meeting at Toyota Stadium last year was a bit of a doozy, and it lasted over a month thanks to inclement weather halting the original start at the 55th minute. FC Dallas came out in the restart and scored two goals to seal their only win over City so far.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1445 minutes and made 21 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 81 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Yeah, we have no clue what Luccin is planning to roll out. We hope not to see a 3-4-3 again, but chances are we will.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Arriola; Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Delgado, Ferreira, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola, Liam Fraser

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

St. Louis Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Joao Klauss

The Brazilian leads the way this season for St. Louis with five goals.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Chris Durkin

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Rasmus Alm (knee), Kyle Hiebert (not due to injury), Tomáš Ostrák (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 82, sunny