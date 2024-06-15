FC Dallas vs St. Louis CITY SC: Lineup notes 📝
FC Dallas looks to snap a five-game winless streak tonight.
The Peter Luccin era begins tonight for FC Dallas, as they host St. Louis CITY SC.
Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.
Quick thoughts
So we’re staying in a 3-4-3? Yeah, if you are disappointed, so are we.
Still, there are some changes to discuss as we get a few new faces in the lineup. Omar Gonzalez rejoins the starting group next to Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha. They’ll lineup in front of Maarten Paes in goal.
The midfield sees Sebastian Lletget return next to Asier Illarramendi in the middle with Marco Farfan and Paul Arriola on the wings.
The front three is really the only group that goes unchanged from the draw in Minnesota last week with Jesus Ferreira and Patrickson Delgado under Petar Musa.
Who we could see in the second half
It is a different mix of players on the bench this week but depending on how this one goes, we should see Liam Fraser, Sam Junqua, Bernard Kamungo and maybe Tsiki Ntsabeleng in this one.
Injury Report
Suspended: none
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jimmy Mauer (foot), Ema Twumasi (knee)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Antonio Carrera (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker
International Duty: none
Here is what St. Louis is working with
Back to teams that fear doing a formation card on Twitter.
How to watch
📅 Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM
🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL
☀️ Weather: 94, sunny
Join us on our Notes to discuss it.