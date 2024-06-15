The Peter Luccin era begins tonight for FC Dallas, as they host St. Louis CITY SC.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

So we’re staying in a 3-4-3? Yeah, if you are disappointed, so are we.

Still, there are some changes to discuss as we get a few new faces in the lineup. Omar Gonzalez rejoins the starting group next to Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha. They’ll lineup in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

The midfield sees Sebastian Lletget return next to Asier Illarramendi in the middle with Marco Farfan and Paul Arriola on the wings.

The front three is really the only group that goes unchanged from the draw in Minnesota last week with Jesus Ferreira and Patrickson Delgado under Petar Musa.

Who we could see in the second half

It is a different mix of players on the bench this week but depending on how this one goes, we should see Liam Fraser, Sam Junqua, Bernard Kamungo and maybe Tsiki Ntsabeleng in this one.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jimmy Mauer (foot), Ema Twumasi (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carrera (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what St. Louis is working with

Back to teams that fear doing a formation card on Twitter.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 94, sunny

