Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas continued to have issues on the road Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Dallas managed to score goals from Alan Velasco and Sebastien Ibeagha, but they were unable to mount a complete comeback and secure the three points they needed to stay in the playoff race. Unfortunately, this loss eliminated them from playoff contention.

San Jose got on the board early in this one with a goal 13 minutes into the match from Hernán Lopez. San Jose picked off a ball from Dallas in the midfield. Cristian Espinoza used his speed to run at the Dallas defense before passing to Lopez at the top of the penalty area. The Argentine took a couple of touches before firing a shot past Jimmy Maurer.

Four minutes before halftime, FC Dallas tied the game up on Velasco’s second goal of the season. Paul Arriola got the ball along the left wing. He attempted to cross the ball into the box, but it was blocked. His second attempt found Petar Musa, who headed the ball down to Velasco. The Dallas Argentine then fired a shot into the back of the net.

San Jose regained their lead in the 79th minute on Lopez’s second goal of the night. After some miscommunication in the Dallas defense, Lopez was able to break free in the penalty area for an open look on goal.

The Quakes doubled their lead four minutes later from substitute Jermey Ebobisse. Once again the Dallas defense gave a turnover away at midfield. Ebobisse pushed the ball up the field with speed before laying it off to Niko Tsakiris in the penalty area. Tsakiris then played it back to Ebobisse who took a touch before firing the ball past Mauer.

Dallas was able to pull one back in the first minute of stoppage time as Sebastian Lletget’s corner kick was able to find Ibeagha in the penalty area.

Instant Reaction: Welp, there goes the season. I said going into this one that if FC Dallas couldn’t beat the worst team in the league on the road, then they didn’t deserve to be in the playoffs this season. I have to say, they got what they deserved from this one. San Jose looked like the better team as they finished their chances and took advantage of bad turnover.

About the subs: Peter Luccin went to his bench at half time bringing Ruan off for Bernard Kamungo. Then in the 71st minute, both Musa and Velasco were subbed off for Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Logan Farrington. In the 80th minute, Ema Twumasi came on for Nkosi Tafari. And then four minutes later, Lletget came on for Asier Illarramendi.

Man of the match: Let’s go with Velasco.

Where this fits in the MLS Playoffs race: Well, despite Portland losing to Austin and Minnesota drawing their game with RSL, this loss officially eliminates FC Dallas. Two games left on the season to prepare for 2025.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The second match of the West coast trip kicks off on Sunday evening as FC Dallas plays the Portland Timbers.