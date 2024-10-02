Photo via San Jose

FC Dallas kicks off an important two-game road trip that will determine if they can make it to Decision Day later this month with a shot at reaching the playoffs this year. They’ll take on the newly crowned Wooden Spoon winners of 2024, the San Jose Earthquakes.

The two sides met earlier his season at the league’s opening day in February. FC Dallas came from behind in that match to win 2-1.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - He had some nice moments last weekend against Orlando but we need him to rack up some goals against the league’s worst defense. He currently leads the team with five road goals this season.

All-time record at San Jose: FC Dallas hasn’t done well in San Jose over the years, as they hold a 8-17-12 record in Northern California. Their last win was all the way back in the 2016 season, when they won the Supporters’ Shield trophy.

Lots of mileage for Paul: Paul Arriola has covered 172.80 miles (278.10 km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 58th across MLS.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2,323 minutes and made 39 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 149 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 70 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Peter Luccin will have Asier Illarramendi back from his suspension this week, which should help matters out a bunch.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Arriola, Delgado, Illarramendi, Ruan; Ferreira, Velasco, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Maarten Paes (wrist)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

San Jose Notes:

Key player for San Jose: Cristian Espinoza

Stop Espinoza and you stand a good chance at stopping the Quakes’ attack.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Michael Baldisimo- Lower Body, Ousseni Bouda- Lower Body, Preston Judd – Upper Body, Benji Kikanović – Lower Body, JT Marcinkowski – Lower Body

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: PayPal Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

☀️ Weather: 94, sunny