The final home game for the month of May is here for FC Dallas as they are ready to host Real Salt Lake.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Given the expected rotation and the team's health, this lineup feels about as good as we can get. The defensive group remains the same as it has been for the last few games, with Maarten Paes in goal behind a trio of Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua.

The midfield changes from Wednesday’s group see Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser return from injuries, with Ema Twumasi and Marco Farfan flanked out wide from them.

The attacking trio sees Paul Arriola return for the first time in a couple of games with Patrickson Delgado. Petar Musa returns to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday’s game due to the birth of his first child.

Who we could see in the second half

With two more road games coming up next week in Southern California, I would expect Nico Estevez to go to his bench fairly early tonight. Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Logan Farrington and Bernard Kamungo are good options for this one.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (thigh)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what RSL is working with

RSL’s social game is a tad slow tonight, so we’re going with the lineup look from the league’s website.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

☀️ Weather: 88, hazy

