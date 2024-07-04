FC Dallas hosts their annual 4th of July match tonight as the Portland Timbers come to town.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We knew Peter Luccin would rotate again tonight, with the two games in Kansas City coming up. Boy, did we get some rotation.

Up top, Paul Arriola joins Tomas Pondeca, who earns his first start in the attack next to Tsiki Ntsabeleng, who returns from a heat-related illness last weekend. They’ll be in support of Petar Musa, who is also returning to the starting group after coming off the bench against FC Cincinnati.

Behind that group, Sebastian Lletget and Asier Illarramendi will be on the defensive/holding side of the midfield.

The defensive group includes Marco Farfan and Sam Junqua on the wings, Sebastien Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari in the middle, and All-Star keeper Maarten Paes once again in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

You could make a case for Logan Farrington, Bernard Kamungo, Nolan Norris, and maybe Ema Twumasi to be in this game at some point. Possibly Dante Sealy, too.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Portland is working with

No lineup card. Lame.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 4, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvPTFC

☀️ Weather: 98, sunny

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.