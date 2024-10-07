FC Dallas managed to secure a scoreless draw against the Portland Timbers in their final road game of the season on Sunday night.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Maurer, Junqua, Ibeagha, Farfan, Arriola; Illarramendi, Show, Lletget (Delgado); Kamungo (Ansah), Velasco (Ntsabeleng), Farrington (Ferreira)

Subs not used: Carerra, Sealy, Musa, Tafari, Gonzalez

Portland Timbers: Pantemis, Bravo (E. Miller), K. Miller (Araujo), Zuparic, Mosquera; Ayala (Parades), Chara; Rodriquez, Evander, Moreno (Antony); Mora

Subs not used: Crepeau, Surman, McGraw, Williamson, Ikoba

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Miller 5’

FCD: Illarrramendi 25’

FCD: Farfan 81’

POR: Mosquera 84’

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Takeaways from the game…

“It was a great response. We know that it’s not easy to come to this field and to play like this. We had so many chances, so many 1v1 situations. Of course they had chances as well. In the end, it was sacrifice, it was a fight, we had good sequences with the ball. We need to keep improving but tonight we saw a team with fight and a great attitude.”



“I can see the progress. I’m not just talking about football but also about mentality. Everybody in the club needs to know how to compete at the highest level. I’m very demanding with the players but today they sacrificed and everybody played at a high level in terms of commitment. It’s the thing that’s non-negotiable with us, that sacrifice and commitment. Players who want to play for FC Dallas, this is what they have to do and today everybody showed that.”



On changing to a 4-3-3 formation…

“To be honest, we’ve been struggling since Day 1 this season in terms of too many goals conceded. We have to keep working on what’s the best shape for this team. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but right now we knew we needed to compete but we needed to be smart and say ‘we need to keep working with them to find the best shape for them.’ In the beginning of the season, with the back-4 we conceded a lot of goals, with the back-5 we conceded a lot of goals, so maybe we changed too much but it was to find the best shape for the players. In my mind, I have a shape, I’m sure with that shape but at the same time we need to think about what players we have. Today, I was pretty pleased by what I saw defensively.”



On goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer’s performance…

“He means a lot to us. After the game we played in Vancouver, for example, you can see he’s a leader. He’s a leader by example but he can also be vocal. He’s a top man and he deserves today’s performance. He was very good with his feet again, in the games he’s played he’s made us more fluid in the possession. We have top goalkeepers with Maarten (Paes), Antonio (Carrera), and also Michael (Collodi). The work that Drew Keeshan, the goalkeeper coach, is doing with those guys is insane. We’re very, very happy for Jimmy.”



Defender Marco Farfan

On returning to play versus his Homegrown club…

“We wish we'd come here to Portland to try to win this game and try to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs. We sunk ourselves into elimination versus San Jose. It's always a pleasure to come back home and play in front of my family and play in front of the Timbers Army and play in the city I grew up in and gave me the opportunity to follow my dream and be where I am today.”



On one final game at home…

“It was a tough season. Everybody in this locker room and in the club is very thankful for them to stick through the ups and downs all season. We are out of the playoffs, but I feel like today we showed that the fight is still there and the commitment is still there, we're just trying to win, win this last game at home for them.”