Photo by Drew Epperley

FC Dallas wraps up the month of September with another must-win game at home as they host Orlando City SC.

Orlando City SC Head Coach Oscar Pareja will make his second trip back to Frisco, Texas. This one should have a little more fan fare since the last visit was during the COVID shortened season of 2020. Orlando can clinch a playoff spot with a win (or a draw and a ton of other scenarios).

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - He should be healthy to go from the start in this one after leaving last weekend’s game early with a knee injury. Musa is only a couple of goals away from tying the club’s all-time mark for goals in a single season with 18.

Last time against Orlando: We haven’t seen Orlando since the 2022 season when FC Dallas won that late May meeting on the road 3-1.

All-time record vs Orlando at home: FC Dallas has an unbeaten home record against the Lions, going 2-0-1. Dallas' all-time record against Orlando City is 4-1-2.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2,233 minutes and made 38 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 146 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 67 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

The big absence this weekend will be Asier Illarramendi, who is suspended on a yellow card accumulation.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Arriola, Delgado, Lletget, Ruan; Ferreira, Velasco, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Asier Illarramendi

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Show (knee)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Orlando Notes:

Key player for Orlando: Facundo Torres

Torres leads the Lions this season with 18 goal contributions.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: David Brekalo (leg), Mason Stajduhar (leg)

Questionable: Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Left Lower Leg)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvOCSC

☀️ Weather: 76, sunny