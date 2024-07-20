Photo via New England Revolution

FC Dallas looks to pick up their first road win of the 2024 regular season tonight when they take on the New England Revolution for the first time since the 2022 season.

Both teams are coming in after busy weeks that saw them play last weekend and this past Wednesday. New England has lost three straight, while FC Dallas is hoping to extend its current winning streak to three games.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Logan Farrington - With Petar Musa out tonight due to a yellow card accumulation suspension, the rookie has to step up and lead the attack.

Let’s not let them go first: FC Dallas is 2-9-2 when conceding first and has won 7 points from losing positions in MLS.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1931 minutes and made 31 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 122 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 54 games missed due to injury this season.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Potential Lineup:

It looked like Peter Luccin rolled the dice last week and put out strong lineups at home instead of rotating players like most would have expected him to (us included). That paid off for him with two straight wins. Maybe he’ll do it again on Saturday.

Paes, Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha; Farfan, Ntsabeleng, Lletget, Twumasi, Kamungo, Arriola, Farrington

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Petar Musa

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: Nolan Norris

New England Notes:

Key player for New England: Ian Harks

If you thought FC Dallas’ injury list was long, get a look at New England’s list.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Emmanuel Boateng (Hamstring), Dylan Borrero (hip), Noel Buck (quad), Tomas Chancalay (knee), Carles Gil (leg), Nacho Gil (knee), Nick Lima (groin)

Questionable: DeJuan Jones (hamstring), Mark-Anthony Kaye (hip), Tommy McNamara (hamstring), Peyton Miller (thigh), Giacomo Vrioni (calf)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Gillette Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvNER

☀️ Weather: 81, sunny