Man, I have to say that yesterday was a bit wild as an FC Dallas fan. Not only did we have the win on Wednesday night to celebrate, but we also had plenty of news to dive into, from the club trading Homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo to the club signing a former UEFA Champions League winner in Spanish midfielder Asier Illarramendi.

I wanted to get to some quick thoughts on the win over Mazatlan before the club gets set to host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Sunday night.

The Velasco show

I discussed this a bit in our most recent Subscriber Q&A, but I think head coach Nico Estevez has found a new way to unlock Alan Velasco in the FC Dallas attack. Wednesday night’s game showed just how much better this team can be when he has the space to think in the midfield and pick out teammates in the open areas.