While the Major League Soccer summer transfer window wrapped up on Wednesday evening, some remaining deals are still being announced today

.

Last night The Athletic’s Tom Bogert dropped a big one for FC Dallas fans. The club is getting set to trade Homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo to the LA Galaxy.

The LA Galaxy are finalizing a deal to acquire midfielder Edwin Cerrillo from FC Dallas, sources involved in the deal confirmed to The Athletic on Wednesday. Cerrillo, 22, is a product of Dallas’ academy. He made his MLS debut in 2019 and made 96 appearances for the club. He was an unused sub in Dallas’ Leagues Cup win over Mazatlan on Wednesday night. The defensive midfielder is expected to slot in as a starter with Gaston Brugman being injured. Cerrillo fits Greg Vanney’s playstyle as well. Dallas is light in the position without Cerrillo, though has room on the roster and under the budget to make additions before the deadline.

Our Take

Yeah, this one is tough to digest. I opted not to dwell on it last night after the Leagues Cup win over Mazatlan. But even today, this one stings a little bit.

We’ve been waiting for FC Dallas to make some moves this summer, and it never seemed like they were going to really shake up the roster in any big way with the slew of players returning from injuries.

Cerrillo has played plenty of minutes this season as a result of the rotation in the midfield that head coach Nico Estevez has had to do with the number of back-to-back games on the schedule. At times, Cerrillo has been very solid in the midfield too. And at other times, he’s been a slight liability.

I always felt, though, that with his contract being up at the end of this season, he would be on his way out after this year. And really, the same goes for Facundo Quignon.

We will see later today what kind of deal FC Dallas gets for him and what else they might have up their sleeves as a replacement too.