© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas advanced to the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup last night thanks to a solid 2-1 win over Liga MX side Mazatlan. Thanks to Inter Miami downing their Florida rivals Orlando City on Wednesday night. It has set up the showdown that every FC Dallas fan was hoping for at the start of this tournament.

A chance to see Lionel Messi come to Frisco.

We don’t know the exact kickoff time yet for the Sunday, August 6 match, but the club announced that tickets will go on sale starting this morning at 11 a.m. on the FCDallasTickets.com website

.

A pre-sale campaign will have already wrapped up as of this writing, and according to our sources, some tickets could go for as much as $500 to 800

.

Yeah. Let that sink in for a quick second.

FC Dallas has had the ability to host legends before, with David Beckham bringing his circus back in the old SuperLiga days. There was also a time with Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to town, but this will be a completely different animal, with Messi and Miami arriving on Sunday.

Do you plan to go on Sunday? Let us know if you already have a ticket and what it is worth.