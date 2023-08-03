Photo via Real Sociedad

FC Dallas has acquired free agent midfielder Asier Illarramendi “Illarra” for the remainder of the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the club announced today. Per team policy, additional contract details will not be disclosed.

​​Illarramendi will occupy an international slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

“Asier is a high-quality midfielder who brings more than a decade of experience in La Liga, including three years during a remarkable run at Real Madrid,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta in an issued press release. “His leadership will be an asset to the entire organization.”

The 33-year old Illarramendi spent the majority of his career with Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga. He made 167 appearances and scored 11 goals in his second stint at the Basques club. Despite not featuring in the Copa del Rey final, Illarra would play a pivotal role in helping Real Sociedad win its first Copa del Rey Cup in 34 years after defeating Athletic Club on April 3, 2021.

He also had a two-year stint at Real Madrid that saw him appear in over 50 games while scoring two goals. At the time of his move to Real Madrid, he was bought for $33 million, a club record at the time for Spanish-born players.

With Real Madrid, Illarra would win the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey in 2014, and the Club World Cup and UEFA SuperCup in 2015.

Illarramendi grew up in the Real Sociedad system as an academy player before earning a spot with the senior team starting in 2011. During the 2012-13 season, he made 32 appearances with Real Sociedad and was named the LFP’s Breakthrough Player and Best Midfielder.

Our Take

FC Dallas has tried to make big splashes in the past, but this one is pretty cool. Illarra hasn’t played a match since early June, which isn’t ideal in my book, but given his pedigree, he should be able to catch up to speed with fellow Spaniards Jose Martinez and Jesus Jimenez on the team as well as head coach Nico Estevez.

The move makes sense with the expectation that the club is trading Edwin Cerrillo to the LA Galaxy.

Adding a veteran like this to the roster is also ideal as the team heads towards a playoff push when the Leagues Cup run ends (whenever that is).

I also don’t mind the partial season experiment with this move too. The club has an option for 2024. So if he works, he’s retained.

What do you all make of this move?