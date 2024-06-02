Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua, Omar Gonzalez, Sebastien Ibeagha; Marco Farfan (Bernard Kamungo – 84’), Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser (Dante Sealy – 84’), Ema Twumasi (Paul Arriola – 46’); Patrickson Delgado (Sebastian Lletget – 67’), Jesús Ferreira (Logan Farrington – 84’), Petar Musa.



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainté, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Amet Korca.



Scoring Summary:

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (M. Bogusz, Ilie Sánchez) - 74’



Misconduct Summary:

LAFC: Chanot - 37’

DAL: Delgado - 44’

DAL: Musa - 45+2’

DAL: Ibeagha - 66’

DAL: Arriola - 79’



Attendance: 22,105

Weather: Clear, 66ºF

Stats

Graphics vai MLS Statistics and Analysis (Twitter.com/mlsstat)

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on tonight’s performance…

“If you analyze this week, we played against RSL, number one in the West, we had 45-50 minutes of good play from us. Then we played the Galaxy, we were a little more inconsistent on the defensive side but on the offensive side we had the ball, we controlled long possessions and created some chances. But it wasn’t a complete performance. We’ve had some good performances defending or on the attacking side but this game was the most complete performance we’ve had this year. In every aspect, on the defensive and offensive side. The only thing that we were missing today was the last pass in the final third. Besides that, playing away we dominated possession the way we wanted, drawing their press, creating chances. It’s a pity that we weren’t clean enough in the last third to get a goal. On the other hand, they have quality and there were situations where we could’ve done better. Overall we didn’t allow this team to do much in their home and we can build from today.”



On players returning from injury…

“We’re getting close, it’s been a really, really hard year. Trust me, to not have everyone ready to go, including key players (it’s tough). One of the best things about this run we have with the Open Cup and these three games is that everyone has stayed healthy. We’ll see how Ema (Twumasi) is doing but I think it’s just soreness. Then we can think about having everyone fit and putting them all together. You can see when everyone is playing together, the connections, the way we’re playing, it’s really good.”



Defender Ema Twumasi

On what’s missing from the performances…

“It’s tough, Nico (Estévez) is telling us every day that the line between winning and losing is so thin for us right now. I feel like we’re doing a lot of good stuff but the ball is just not bouncing for us. We just need to keep going, we can’t lose our heads. It’s a tough spot for us right now but if we keep doing the right things it will change.”



On improvements in recent weeks…

“The team is defending well collectively. Obviously LAFC is loaded offensively, there’s a lot of talent out there. We had a very good defensive game plan and we stuck to it. They had one chance, and for a team like this that’s all they need. They took their chance well. We don’t need to get frustrated. It’s obviously sad that we keep losing but we need to turn the page and move forward.”



Midfielder Liam Fraser

Takeaways from the game…

“It’s a disappointing way to end a not-good road trip. There were opportunities for us to get shots on target or to finish plays but ultimately we didn’t so that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”



Lessons from this LA trip…

“We just have to take our chances in both boxes. We’ll have to watch the game back and the goal we conceded to see what we can do better. And in the other box we need to create more. That’s what we’ve been lacking this year, solid opportunities. We’ll take this week to recover and then go and try to get three points in Minnesota.”