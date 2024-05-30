FC Dallas wraps up the month of May with their first regular season game on a Wednesday night as they take on the LA Galaxy.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This is a rare night for FC Dallas in 2024, no lineup changes from last Saturday. I believe this is only the second, maybe third time this season that this has happened.

Nico Estevez continues to run out a 3-4-3 formation. Maarten Paes will be in goal again tonight with the same defensive group in front of him that has Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua.

In the midfield, Marco Farfan and Ema Twumasi are along the wings, with Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser in the middle.

Up top, Petar Musa will have Paul Arriola and Patrickson Delagdo in support.

Who we could see in the second half

Since this is the middle game in a three-game in, seven-day stretch, rotation will be the name of the game for Estevez tonight.

Hopefully, we see Jesus Ferreira return for 20-30 minutes in this one.

Aside from that, Bernard Kamungo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and Sebastian Lletget look like good options tonight.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (thigh)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what LA is working with

No formation card here from the Galaxy tonight. Lame.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAG

☀️ Weather: 70, sunny

